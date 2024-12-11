Kalyan Banerjee's 'Lady Killer' Remark on Scindia Stirs Row; BJP Seeks Action

New Delhi: A delegation of women MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday, demanding action against TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee for referring to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as a “lady killer.” Banerjee later issued an apology for the remark.

What Led to The Heated Discussion

Trouble arose when Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act. The TMC member alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai countered it, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped all the states and successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along. Rai also alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines through its territory.

Scindia stood up and supported Rai, saying that India had emerged as a "Vishwa Bandhu" during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world. Following this, Banerjee attacked Scindia and made certain remarks against the minister which were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

The verbal spat between the treasury and opposition benches lead to adjournment.

Scindia Refuses to Accept Banerjee's Apology

When the House reconvened, Banerjee apologised for his remarks, but Scindia refused to accept. "Mr Kalyan Banerjee rose in this House and said sorry. But I will say that we all come to this House with the spirit of contribution to the nation's development...but we also come with a sense of self respect. Any individual in their lives will not stand compromising with their self respect. Attack us on our policies, on our views, but if you will get personal, certainly be prepared for the response," the Union minister said. "He has apologised...I do not accept his apology for the personal attack that he had made on me and on the women of India," he said.

Kalyan Has Habit of Making Such Offensive Remarks, Andhra BJP Chief Slams

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari strongly condemned TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee’s repeated controversial remarks, including his comment calling Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia a “lady killer.”

She criticized such statements as unbecoming of a parliamentarian, particularly one representing a state led by a woman, in reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . “He has a habit of making such offensive remarks, which are highly disrespectful to women,” she remarked.

Purandeswari further stated that women MPs had met with the Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, calling for strict action against Banerjee to set a precedent and uphold respect for women in Parliament.

Continuous Protests Adjourn the House

Banerjee apologised again but protests from treasury benches continued. A Raja, who was presiding the House, said the two have settled the matter between themselves. As uproar continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 5 pm. When the House re-assembled, a Samajwadi Party member started speaking on the Bill. But noisy protests by the treasury benches continued, after which the Chair adjourned the House for the day.