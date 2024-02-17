Advertisement

New Delhi: Speculation over Kamal Nath and his son Nakul's quitting the Congress has been doing rounds for the past few days days. However, earlier today, the buzz intensified after Nakul Nath, the sole Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, removed the party's name from his social media bio, coinciding with Kamal Nath's arrival in Delhi. On being asked if he is joining the BJP, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath says "Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that..."

Republic TV sources said that apart from the father-son duo, seven Congress MLAs may join BJP. If this come true, Kamal Nath's possible defection would extend far beyond Chhindwara, resonating across Madhya Pradesh. Last week, the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh suffered a significant setback as several prominent leaders defected to the BJP.

Among them were former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress District President from Vidisha, Rakesh Katare, who officially joined the BJP on February 12. This move underscores growing discontent within the Congress ranks.

Following these defections, BJP state president VD Sharma welcomed disgruntled senior Congress leaders. His invitation came in the wake of the Congress party's decision to turn down an invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, a move that has evidently displeased some within the party.

Now, with Nath's family's firm grip in Chhindwara and considerable sway statewide, their decision to leave Congress would jolt the political circle and the shockwaves would traverse the grand old party, impacting its organization, spirit, and electoral aspect.

#WATCH | On being asked if he is joining the BJP, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath says "Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that..." pic.twitter.com/REDoRcaWuH — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Chhindwara- Kamal Nath's Family Pocket Borough

Chhindwara stands as a stronghold for Kamal Nath, who has clinched victory in the constituency for an impressive nine consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, amidst the BJP's sweeping victory in 28 other seats across the state, Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath, managed to maintain the family's legacy by securing a win from Chhindwara.

This electoral success showcased the enduring support base of the Nath family in the region, highlighting their continued influence and popularity among voters despite broader political shifts in Madhya Pradesh.

Why is Kamal Nath Upset?

If reports are to be believed, Kamal Nath is upset by the Congress party's decision to nominate Ashok Singh for the Rajya Sabha elections without consulting him. Kamal Nath's dissatisfaction may indicate a lack of communication or internal rift within the party, especially regarding key decisions such as nominations for important positions like the Rajya Sabha.

Besides, rift with poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu is also one of the reasons, Kamal Nath has decided to defect to the BJP. Last year, Congress workers had held Kamal Nath responsible for the party's debacle in MP assembly polls. "Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu was also not given a free hand to operate in Madhya Pradesh", Congress workers had said. For the unversed, Kanugolu was credited for the Congress' big win in Telangana, with some attributing the success to his efforts. However, reports suggested that Kanugolu had been asked to leave by Kamal Nath, purportedly due to disagreements between them, just days before the MP elections.

In the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party experienced its most dismal performance in a decade, while the BJP secured a majority. Despite optimistic expectations, particularly given the significant presence of farmers, Dalits, and tribals in the state, the Congress was stunned by the outcome. The BJP emerged victorious with a commanding 163 out of 230 assembly seats, relegating the Congress to a distant second place with only 66 seats. This electoral setback underscored the disconnect between the Congress party's aspirations and the ground reality, highlighting the challenges it faced in effectively mobilizing its support base and countering the BJP's dominance in the state.

Indira Gandhi considered Kamal Nath as her third son

“Indira Gandhi's third son leaving Congress”

Speaking to reporters, over the reports which claim that Kamal Nath may join BJP, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said, " For the first time when Kamal Nath fought elections, then Indira Gandhi said that Kamal Nath is her third son...in the 45 years of political journey of Kamal Nath, in both our good times and bad times, he has been working with the party for the last 7 years as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. I still remember when Scindia toppled the Congress govt in MP, all the Congress workers stood with Kamal Nath's leadership and ideology...the news that's speculating is baseless...can you imagine Indira Gandhi's third son leaving Congress? Can't think about something like that even in dreams..."

Meanwhile, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh reminded Kamal Nath that he had begun his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family. "...I had a conversation with Kamal Nath ji last night. He is in Chhindwara. The person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family and stood together when the entire Janata Party and the then central government were sending Indira Gandhi to jail. How can you expect that person (Kamal Nath) to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi's families? You should not expect it," Singh said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari says, " For the first time when Kamal Nath fought elections, then Indira Gandhi said that Kamal Nath is her third son...in the 45 years of political journey of Kamal Nath, in both our good times and bad times, he has been… pic.twitter.com/eo10i5NXaq — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Echoing similar sentiments, AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh also said that he did not think that Nath would leave the Congress party. "The way he (Nath) has worked in the organisation since the time of Sanjay Gandhi (Son of Indira Gandhi) till now and the way he has a long relationship with the Congress, I do not think that he will leave the Congress and join any other party," Jitendra Singh said.