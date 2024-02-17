Advertisement

Will Nakul Nath Join BJP: It appears like the Congress party is bracing for another jolt as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has dropped ‘Congress’ from his bio on social media platforms.

This move by Nakul Nath has added fuel to the speculations of him defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his father. Sources said that senior Congress leader Kamal Nath will be arriving in Delhi this afternoon.

Nakul Nath Removes ‘Congress’ From Twitter Bio

This comes after Nakul Nath had declared his candidacy from Chhindwara for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held in May this year, before the Congress party could make any official announcement.

I will be your candidate: Nakul Nath in Chhindwara

During a public address in Chhindwara last month, Nakul Nath said that he would be contesting the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat. Presently, Nakul Nath is the lone Lok Sabha MP of the Congress party from Madhya Pradesh. As Nakul Nath made the announcement, Kamal Nath was also present at the stage.

"This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will," said Nakul Nath during the address.

Chhindwara: A Nath Stronghold

Chhindwara has long been a stronghold for Kamal Nath, who held the seat for nine consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, despite the BJP's victory in the other 28 seats in the state, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath managed to secure a win from Chhindwara.

(This is a breaking copy)

