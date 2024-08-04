sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Shelter Home Horror | Paris Olympics | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kamala Harris Rejects Trump's Offer to Shift Presidential Debate To Fox News Channel

Published 17:48 IST, August 4th 2024

Kamala Harris Rejects Trump's Offer to Shift Presidential Debate To Fox News Channel

Kamala Harris reportedly rejected her Republican rival and former US President Donald Trump's offer to shift the presidential debate to the Fox News channel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Rejects Trump's Offer to Shift Presidential Debate To Fox News Channel | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:48 IST, August 4th 2024