Published 17:48 IST, August 4th 2024
Kamala Harris Rejects Trump's Offer to Shift Presidential Debate To Fox News Channel
Kamala Harris reportedly rejected her Republican rival and former US President Donald Trump's offer to shift the presidential debate to the Fox News channel.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kamala Harris Rejects Trump's Offer to Shift Presidential Debate To Fox News Channel | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:48 IST, August 4th 2024