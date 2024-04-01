Advertisement

Mandi: Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi visited Baba Bhoothnath Temple in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Kangana was clad in Pistachio coloured green saree and was wearing a velvet green embellished ‘Pahadi’ cap. She wore a Marigold garland throughout her visit. After reaching the temple, Kangana performed the darshan.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut visited Baba Bhootnath Temple. pic.twitter.com/p2dhbk74UF — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

The BJP candidate briefly interacted with the priest of the temple and consumed the 'Prasad'.

The actor later danced with devotees on Bhajan wearing a scared red 'Chunari' atop her attire.

Earlier, Ranaut offered prayers at the Bhimakali temple and then in an election campaign, prepared tea at the Namo Tea Stall and served it to the gathered people on Monday.

The Queen actor was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur. She also met the party workers.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was announced as the BJP candidate from Himachala Pradesh's Mandi.

Taking to social media, Ranaut expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership, saying she was "honoured and elated to officially join the party".



