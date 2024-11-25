Kangana Ranaut Calls MVA a 'Demon', Says They Lost Maharashtra Elections for Disrespecting Women

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Assembly Election Results for the polls that took place on November 20, were announced on November 23 with the Mahayuti Alliance registering a historic win, wiping off the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with their landslide victory. A day after the election results, actress and BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut compared Uddhav Thackeray and MVA to a ‘demon’ and also revealed why they ‘suffered this fate’.

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Demon’ Jibe at Uddhav Thackeray and MVA

A day after the Mahayuti alliance trounced the MVA in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday likened the opposition alliance with a "demon" and said it suffered this fate because it had disrespected women.

Replying to queries in Delhi, Ranaut said, "I expected such a bad failure of Uddhav Thackeray. We can identify who is a 'devta (god)' and who is a 'daitya (demon)' depending on if they respect women or work for their welfare." He faced the same fate as "daitya", the Mandi MP added.

‘They Lost Maharashtra Elections for Disrespecting Women’

Apart from calling the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Uddhav Thackeray a ‘demon’, the actress and politician also revealed why according to her they lost the Mahrashtra Assembly Elections. She said that MVA ‘suffered this fate’ because they had disrespected women, hinting towards the demolition of her home in Mumbai under Uddhav Thackeray's government.

"Those who do not respect women can never win. They demolished my home and verbally abused me," she alleged.

Ranaut and then-Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had a bitter run-in in 2020 with the then-undivided Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolishing alleged illegal alterations at her Bandra bungalow.

Before the demolition exercise at her bungalow, Ranaut had said she feared the Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Kangana Ranaut Congratulates PM Modi for Mahayuti Win

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the actor-politician said she believed that he was born for the "salvation of the country and is invincible". The people of Maharashtra voted for development and a stable government, she said.

She also congratulated Modi for the Mahayuti's electoral success and said the BJP high command would decide Maharashtra's next chief minister. "During campaigning, I saw every child chanting 'Modi-Modi'. Prime Minister Modi is the tallest leader in the world. The BJP is a brand and, today, the people of India believe in the brand," the Mandi MP said.

"I believe the prime minister was born for the salvation of the country and he is invincible," she added. The Congress was also a brand after Independence but it has today become a regional party as people have lost faith in it, Ranaut claimed.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The BJP-led Mahayuti on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, bagging a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led MVA's dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats. None of the MVA constituents secured the minimum number of seats mandatory to claim the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.

There has been no official announcement regarding the name of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister but the name of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is coming up for the post. Meetings are being held and an official announcement regarding the Maharashtra CM face is awaited.