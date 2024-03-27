Advertisement

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing controversy sparked by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's disparaging 'rate-card' remark aimed at Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from Mandi, Pratibha Singh, the Himachal Pradesh Congress' chief, made public her withdrawal from the Lok Sabha election contest in Mandi. Singh had earlier cited an unfavourable ground situation as one of the reasons for her decision to step back from the Lok Sabha race.

Why Did Pratibha Singh Decide to Bow Out?

Speaking to reporters earlier, Pratibha Singh, wife of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, had stated that the BJP's performance surpassed that of the Congress, noting that there were numerous tasks yet to be addressed within the Congress party. “As an MP, I keep visiting my constituency and try to interact with the local people and solve their problems. It is from their feedback that I have come to understand that the BJP's workings have been better than ours”, Pratibha Singh, sitting MP from Himachal's Mandi had said.

#WATCH | Shimla: On withdrawing her candidature from the Mandi constituency, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Virbhadra Singh says, "We have a new challenge in front of us in the form of six MLAs who have been suspended from the party. By-elections are going to be… pic.twitter.com/1K435o43Qu — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

"I have declined to contest elections as I am not in a position to put up a fight. You cannot win polls just by distributing MPLAD funds. Winning the Lok Sabha elections was the priority of the party for which, I have visited Mandi multiple times and I am well aware of all nooks and corners of my constituency. I have suggested the name of Kaul Singh Thakur for Mandi as he is well known in the area and also has a good understanding of the ground", she stated further.

Singh had also backed the six rebel party leaders who had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections, saying it was natural for MLAs to be upset. "Definitely, why not? When it has been more than a year and you take no cognizance or listen to them, it is natural for them to be upset. Had you sat them down, talked to them, and found out a solution, this situation would not have occurred," she said.

What Does Kangana Ranaut Bring to The Poll Battle of Mandi?

It's a common strategy for political parties to leverage the popularity of film stars by fielding them in elections. Both the BJP and Congress have embraced this tactic in past, evident in the candidacies of figures like Hema Malini and Urmila Matondkar. However, Kangana Ranaut's situation is different.

Kangana hails from Bhambla in the Mandi district, further cementing her connection to the region. Additionally, she owns a house in Manali, which falls within the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, solidifying her ties to the area.

Moreover, Ranaut's potential contribution to the BJP extends beyond securing a single Lok Sabha seat. Although her candidacy in Mandi could aid the party in a state where the ruling Congress is grappling with internal dissent, her Rajput background might also sway voters within that community across Northern India.

Massive Protest in Mandi Against Congress

Meanwhile, enraged over indecent comments posted by Shrinate against Kangana Ranaut, a large number of BJP workers took to the streets and lodged a protest in Mandi. Talking to media persons at Seri Manch in Mandi town, former chief minister and leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, "Derogatory remarks against Mandi and the daughter of Mandi, actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi parliament seat, will not be tolerated." Congress leaders Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row by posting derogatory remarks against Ranaut and Mandi on their social media handles.

Thakur said there is anger among the people of Mandi and "Dev Bhoomi" Himachal as an attempt has been made to tarnish the land of "Mandav Rishi", also known as Chhoti Kashi, which is an abode of over 300 temples.

The people of Mandi, especially the youth and the women, have taken to the streets today to protest against the indecent remark of the Congress leaders and to show solidarity with Ranaut, "the daughter of Mandi", he said.

"We have come here to convey the message that the people of Mandi are with Kangana Ranaut," he added.

Thakur said Shrinate has clarified that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the inappropriate post which has been deleted. He wanted to know the person who posted such remarks and why no FIR has been registered against that person.

Shrinate had said "As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened." "The Congress leaders are in a habit of saying something and doing something else. Congress leader Rahul gandhi talks about 'Shakti' but openly opposes 'Sanathan'," Thakur said, and added that "we cannot forget the Gudiya rape and the murder case of a school-going minor girl which took place during the previous Congress government" in July 2017.

About Mandi Lok Sabha Seat

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency encompasses 17 Assembly segments, including prominent areas like Bharmour, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Joginder Nagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, and Rampur. Among these, the BJP secured victories in twelve Assembly segments.

The Lahaul and Spiti Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Ravi Thakur by the Speaker, adding an interesting dynamic to the political landscape.

Mandi holds significance as a traditional stronghold for the Congress party, which has won nine elections and a by-poll from this Lok Sabha constituency in the past. However, the BJP managed to break this streak by winning the seat in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

In the 2019 Elections, the Mandi constituency witnessed a fiercely contested battle with a notable 77.32% voter turnout. Ram Swaroop Sharma, the candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious then with a substantial victory margin of 4,05,459 votes. He secured a total of 6,47,189 votes, consolidating his position in the constituency.

Ram Swaroop Sharma's arch-rival Aashray Sharma from the Indian National Congress (INC), had garnered 2,41,730 votes. The BJP's impressive performance saw a notable increase of 18.81% in their vote share compared to previous elections, largely attributed to the Modi wave.