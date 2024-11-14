sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air Pollution | Donald Trump | Tulsi Gabbard | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Making Reels...': Kanhaiya Kumar Mocks Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta, BJP Reacts | Video

Published 12:00 IST, November 14th 2024

'Making Reels...': Kanhaiya Kumar Mocks Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta, BJP Reacts | Video

BJP has slammed Congress after Kanhaiya Kumar's sexist remark against Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kanhaiya Kumar
Kanhaiya Kumar | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:54 IST, November 14th 2024

Amit Shah Devendra Fadnavis IPL BJP Maharashtra Congress