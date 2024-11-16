sb.scorecardresearch
  Video Captures Kannauj Horror as Girl Crushed to Death by SUV Days After Molestation Complaint

Published 15:28 IST, November 16th 2024

Video Captures Kannauj Horror as Girl Crushed to Death by SUV Days After Molestation Complaint

A girl was allegedly crushed to death by an SUV in UP's Kannauj after she made a complaint against miscreants for molesting and assaulting her

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kannauj Video
A girl was allegedly crushed to death by an SUV in UP's Kannauj after she made a complaint against miscreants for molesting and assaulting her | Image: X
