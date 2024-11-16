Published 15:28 IST, November 16th 2024
Video Captures Kannauj Horror as Girl Crushed to Death by SUV Days After Molestation Complaint
A girl was allegedly crushed to death by an SUV in UP's Kannauj after she made a complaint against miscreants for molesting and assaulting her
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A girl was allegedly crushed to death by an SUV in UP's Kannauj after she made a complaint against miscreants for molesting and assaulting her | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:26 IST, November 16th 2024