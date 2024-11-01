sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bibek Debroy | Diwali | Middle-East Conflict | India-China Ties | Donald Trump | US Elections | Bomb Scare |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kanpur Businessman, Wife, Maid Choke to Death in House Fire on Diwali

Published 14:34 IST, November 1st 2024

Kanpur Businessman, Wife, Maid Choke to Death in House Fire on Diwali

A businessman, his wife and their domestic help died allegedly of suffocation inside their Kanpur house following a fire that broke out from a 'diya'.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A businessman, his wife and their domestic help died allegedly of suffocation inside their Kanpur house following a fire that broke out from a 'diya'.
A businessman, his wife and their domestic help died allegedly of suffocation inside their Kanpur house following a fire that broke out from a 'diya'. | Image: Freepik
Advertisement

14:34 IST, November 1st 2024