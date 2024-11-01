Published 14:34 IST, November 1st 2024
Kanpur Businessman, Wife, Maid Choke to Death in House Fire on Diwali
A businessman, his wife and their domestic help died allegedly of suffocation inside their Kanpur house following a fire that broke out from a 'diya'.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A businessman, his wife and their domestic help died allegedly of suffocation inside their Kanpur house following a fire that broke out from a 'diya'. | Image: Freepik
