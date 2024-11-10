Published 19:51 IST, November 10th 2024
Kanpur: Drunk Man Spills Boiling Hot Milk on Himself, Dies | VIDEO
Shocking news is coming in from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, where a drunk man died after falling on to the boiling hot milk vessel at a roadside sweet shop.
Kanpur: Drunk Man Spills Boiling Hot Milk on Himself, Dies | Image: X
19:43 IST, November 10th 2024