Kanpur Road Accident: Several Children Injured Following School Van's Collision with Truck
A school van with children inside collided with a truck near Artrol’s saraiya.
Aftermath of the school-van truck collision that left several injured. | Image:Republic
Kanpur: In a horrific accident, a school Omni van with children inside collided with a truck near Saraiya. Following the incident, children were badly hurt. According to sources, the school van was from GPRD College.
