Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 15:57 IST
Kanpur: Woman raped, pushed to death from 10th floor
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and pushed to death from the 10th floor of a building by her employer, police said in Kanpur on Thursday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and pushed to death from the 10th floor of a building by her employer, police said in Kanpur on Thursday.
Accused Prateek Vaish (40), a dairy operator, initially tried to mislead police but later confessed to his crime, an official said.
The accused took the victim, who worked as his secretary, to his flat in Kalyanpur on Tuesday on the pretext of some official work.
He tried to persuade her to have a physical relationship by offering money but when she refused, he raped her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) BBGTS Murthy said.
After she was raped, the woman threatened to report the matter to police, following which the accused pushed her from the balcony of his 10h floor flat, resulting in her death, he said.
The DCP said Prateek was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate. He was sent to judicial custody by the court, he said.
Advertisement
Published September 23rd, 2021 at 15:57 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Google paid an employee 300% hikeWeb Stories12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.