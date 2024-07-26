sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:01 IST, July 26th 2024

Kanwar Directive on Eateries to Ensure Peace, Avoid 'Potential Confusion': UP Govt in SC

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday defended its directive requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and staff

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Uttar Pradesh Kanwar Yatra Nameplate Controversy
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday defended its directive requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and staff | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

13:01 IST, July 26th 2024