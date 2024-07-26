Published 13:01 IST, July 26th 2024
Kanwar Directive on Eateries to Ensure Peace, Avoid 'Potential Confusion': UP Govt in SC
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday defended its directive requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and staff
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI
13:01 IST, July 26th 2024