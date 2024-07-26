Published 13:52 IST, July 26th 2024
'Can't Force Anyone to Disclose Names': SC on Displaying Owners' Name on Kanwar Yatra Eateries
Kanwar Yatra: These directives had mandated that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes display the names of their owners, staff, and other details.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kanwar Yatra: SC extends interim stay on directives issued by UP, U’khand, MP on eateries | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:52 IST, July 26th 2024