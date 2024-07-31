Published 17:45 IST, July 31st 2024
Kanwariya Killed, 8 Others Hurt as GeneratorKept Atop Truck Falls on Them in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Several groups of Kanwariyas often take along a truck with them that carry their belongings and other items required in their journey.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Kanwariya killed, 8 others hurt as generator kept atop truck falls on them in UP's Muzaffarnagar | Image: PTOI
17:45 IST, July 31st 2024