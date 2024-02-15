Advertisement

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: Mother of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, Kamal Kant Batra, passed away. Kamal Kant Batra breathed her last on Wednesday at Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

She had experienced chest pain on the previous night, said the family.

Kamal Kant Batra was a retired government and had made her political debut in 2014. Kamal Kant Batra contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh on an Aam Aadmi Party, however, soon resigned from the party citing dissatisfaction.

Her last rite will be conducted today in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal CM expresses condolence

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences over the demise of Batra. “Sad news was received about the demise of Mrs. Kamal Kant Batra, mother of Captain Vikram Batra. We pray to God to grant Mata Ji a place at His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the immense sorrow,” said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Who was Vikram Batra?

Captain Vikram Batra died fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil war in 1999 at the age of 24. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award ‘Param Vir Chakra’ posthumously. Due to his exemplary feat, Captain Vikram was awarded with many titles. He came to be fondly called the “Tiger of Drass”, the “Lion of Kargil”, the “Kargil Hero”, and his war cry “Yeh dil mange more” is popular across the nation.

On July 7, 1999, Captain Batra, who captured Point 5140, with victory message ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ made the supreme sacrifice but not before capturing Point 4875 during the Kargil War. Point 4875 is a mountain top along the Line of Control (LoC). It is also known as the Batra Top, named after the soldier.












