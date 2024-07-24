sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:59 IST, July 24th 2024

Ban on Drones Imposed in Kargil Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit for 25th Vijay Diwas

A ban on the use of drones has been imposed in the Kargil District of Ladakh ahead of PM Modi's visit for Kargil Vijay Diwas

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM to attend 25th anniversary Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 in Ladakh
A ban on the use of drones has been imposed in the Kargil District of Ladakh ahead of PM Modi's visit for Kargil Vijay Diwas | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:59 IST, July 24th 2024