Published 08:25 IST, July 26th 2024

Former Woman Army Officer Runs 160 km to Mark Kargil Vijay Diwas Anniversary

Lieutenant Colonel Barsha Rai (Retd) completed the run in four days. “I ran to honour our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation,” she told PTI.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian flag
Ex-army officer runs 160 km to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas anniversary | Image: Pixabay (Representational)
18:52 IST, July 25th 2024