Published 08:25 IST, July 26th 2024
Former Woman Army Officer Runs 160 km to Mark Kargil Vijay Diwas Anniversary
Lieutenant Colonel Barsha Rai (Retd) completed the run in four days. “I ran to honour our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation,” she told PTI.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ex-army officer runs 160 km to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas anniversary | Image: Pixabay (Representational)
