Bengaluru: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, tabled his 15th budget breaking all sorts of records in the state.

The Karnataka budget 2024 outlay stands at ₹3.71 lakh crore this year, said the Chief Minister adding that the state economy is expected to grow at 6.6 per cent this financial year.

Announcing to further strengthen the state government's Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, part of the five poll promises, CM Siddaramaiah announced the allocation of Rs 28,608 crore for the year 2024-25. He further claimed that till the end of January, 1.17 crore women have registered under the scheme and so far Rs 11,726 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Announcing the budget, Siddaramaiah accused the previous BJP-led state government of “failing to rectify the injustice meted out to the state” in the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission. Further, the BJP MLAs staged a protest at Vidhan Soudha over the Karnataka budget for 2024. The legislators walked out of the state Assembly during the budget presentation.

Karnataka Budget 2024: 7 Key Takeaways

Siddaramaiah allotted a large portion of this year's budget to the welfare of women and children, at ₹86,423 crore and ₹54,617 crore, respectively. The Karnataka government announced Rs 300 crore for Anganwadi development in the state. Out of the allocated fund, Rs 10 crore will be used for training workshops, Rs 90 crore for Anganwadi activities, and Rs 200 crore will be positioned to construct buildings to carry out Anganwadi activities as 1,000 Anganwadis are currently functioning in rented buildings. The Congress government announced Rs 100 crore for the development of tourism in Anjanadri Hills and surrounding areas of Koppal district which holds mythological and historical importance. For the construction of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Classes, and Minority Residential Schools and Hostels, a total of Rs. 2,710 crore has been provided. A total of 29 residential school complexes belonging to various departments will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹638 crore, announced CM Siddaramaiah. The Platform-Based Gig Workers Fund and Welfare Fee Bill will be introduced to provide livelihood security to Platform-Based Gig Workers. Through this Act, a cess will be levied on eligible online transactions and the money collected will be utilized for the welfare of gig workers. For medical education, Rs 400 cr has been announced for the construction and purchase of equipment in medical colleges, and Rs 130 cr for the construction of super-specialty hospitals. Emphasizing technological advancement in the Bengaluru tech space, Siddaramaiah said, “Bengaluru will be transformed into a truly global city with world-class infrastructure. We will work to attract global corporate talent in the emerging areas within the IT and BT sector, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Semiconductors, Automobiles, and other sunrise sectors. In this field, we will lead the country by example. This is our Kayaka.”









