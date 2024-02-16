Advertisement

Karnataka Budget 2024: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who takes extra charge of the finance portfolio, on Friday tabled the state budget allocating Rs 100 crore for waqf properties, Rs 200 crore for the Christian community, and Rs 20 crore for pilgrimage sites.

Amid an attack from the opposition BJP for appeasement politics, Siddaramaiah announced that 100 new Maulana Azad Schools will be opened in the state.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah began his 15th budget speech by calling out influences from the stateThe Karnataka Budget announcement began at 10:15 am this morning. The budget outlay stands at ₹3.71 lakh crore this year.

This year's budget marks CM Siddaramaiah's 15th budget announcement, breaking all records in the state. This budget announcement also comes months ahead of the crucial and much-anticipated Lok Sabha election later this year.

Women & Child Welfare, Minorities on Focus

The Siddaramaiah-led government announced the allotment of large chunks of this year's budget to the welfare of women and children, at ₹86,423 crore and ₹54,617 crore, respectively.

For specially-abled persons, gender minorities, and devadasis, the government announced several schemes. Two-wheelers will be distributed in 2024-25 to 1,500 special persons who are yet to be provided motorized two-wheelers.

For gender minorities, the massage provided under the Maithi Yojana will be increased from ₹800 to ₹1,200. The process of identification and issuance of IDs will also be simplified, said Siddaramaiah.

Various programs will be implemented for the welfare of ex-devadasis, with the current monthly fixed payment to be increased from ₹1500 to ₹2000.





