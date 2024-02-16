Karnataka Budget: Liquor To get Expensive in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The price of liquor is going to get expensive. On Friday, Siddaramaiah announced budget for FY 2024-25. To boost the sales of India-made liquor, the Karnataka Chief Minister announced a hike in the excise duty on alcohol.

Indian-made liquor, an important source of revenue for the state treasury is subjected to the increased duties for the second time in the past seven months.

Post the move, the tax twitch will line up with those in the neighbouring states.

Siddaramaiah Presents Budget FY 2024-2025

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, tabled his 15th budget on Friday.

The Karnataka budget 2024 outlay stood at ₹3.71 lakh crore this year, said the Chief Minister adding that the state economy is expected to grow at 6.6 per cent this financial year.

Announcing to further strengthen the state government's Gruha Rectangular Sni Lakshmi Scheme, part of the five poll promises, CM Siddaramaiah announced the allocation of Rs 28,608 crore for the year 2024-25.

He further claimed that till the end of January, 1.17 crore women have registered under the scheme and so far Rs 11,726 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Announcing the budget, Siddaramaiah accused the previous BJP-led state government of "failing to rectify the injustice meted out to the state" in the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission. Further, the BJP MLAs staged a protest at Vidhan Soudha over the Karnataka budget for 2024. The legislators walked out of the state Assembly during the budget presentation.

