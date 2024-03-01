Congress on Edge As Lingayats Warn of Stir If Caste Census Report Accepted

Karnataka Caste Census: The caste census report has created ripples in the political circles and communities in Karnataka with the Lingayat community warning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to not accept the report.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde on Thursday submitted the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the “caste census” to chief minister Siddaramaiah. The then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-2018) had in 2015 commissioned the survey in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore.

Lingayat Community Warns of Agitation

The caste census report has left the politically dominant Lingayat community uncomfortable, with them casting apprehensions about the same. The Lingayat community has asked the Siddaramaiah government of not accepting the report alleging that there are lapses in it. The report is yet to be made public by the Siddaramaiah government.

Congress Ministers and MLAs, especially those from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, have also expressed their apprehensions. Minister in Sidaramaiah government Laxmi Hebbalkar alleged that many households were skipped during the survey.

Why Lingayat Community is Against the Caste Census Report

The major issue with the newly submitted caste census report is that the members of the Lingayat community have been noted down as per their subcastes in the report, alleged the the Lingayat community. There are 103 sub-castes among Veerashaiva-Lingayats and the community is demanding that members of te Lingayat community registered as per the subcastes must be counted together as Lingayats.

Minister M B Patil accepted that there is apprehension, especially among Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, about the caste census. Patil said that many of them have given the names of their sub-castes during the survey, and the community’s demand is that all the sub-castes should be referred to as “Veerashaiva-Lingayats".

All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of Veerashaiva-Lingayats, which has also expressed its disapproval vis-a-vis the survey and demanded conduct of a fresh survey, is headed by veteran Congress leader and MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa. Several Lingayat Ministers and MLAs too have raised objections.

