SHIVAMOGGA, KARNATAKA: A 19-year-old college student in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was killed on Monday during the course of a bull race. Puneeth Achar, a student at a private college in Shikaripura, had gone to watch a bull race at Kalmane. During the race, Achar, who hails from the Hosa Malali village in Nyamathi taluk of Davangere district, was hit by the bull, leading to the youth suffering grievous injuries. While he was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, Achar was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

With inputs from PTI.