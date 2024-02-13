Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Karnataka: College Student Killed by Bull During Race

Puneeth Achar, a student at a private college in Shikaripura, was killed on Monday during a bull race when the animal hit him, causing fatal injuries.

Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
SHIVAMOGGA, KARNATAKA: A 19-year-old college student in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was killed on Monday during the course of a bull race. Puneeth Achar, a student at a private college in Shikaripura, had gone to watch a bull race at Kalmane. During the race, Achar, who hails from the Hosa Malali village in Nyamathi taluk of Davangere district, was hit by the bull, leading to the youth suffering grievous injuries. While he was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, Achar was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. 

With inputs from PTI.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

