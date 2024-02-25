Updated February 25th, 2024 at 15:24 IST
Karnataka Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik Dies at 67
Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bangalore on Sunday.
Bangalore: Shorapur Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik passed away on Sunday, Feb 25 due to a heart attack. He was 67.
The MLA passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bangalore
Earlier, the MLA had assumed office as the President of the Ugrun Corporation. He was elected as an MLA four times.
Venkatappa was close to the family of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.
He started his political career from the Congress party. Naik was elected as the Shorapur MLA in May 2023 after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in the state.
Published February 25th, 2024
