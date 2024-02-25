Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

Karnataka Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik Dies at 67

Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bangalore on Sunday.

Digital Desk
Karnataka Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayaka
Karnataka Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik dies at 67 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bangalore: Shorapur Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik passed away on Sunday, Feb 25 due to a heart attack. He was 67.

The MLA passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bangalore

Advertisement

Earlier, the MLA had assumed office as the President of the Ugrun Corporation. He was elected as an MLA four times.

Venkatappa was close to the family of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Advertisement

He started his political career from the Congress party. Naik was elected as the Shorapur MLA in May 2023 after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in the state.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

17 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

17 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

17 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

17 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

18 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

18 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. International Women's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. Triptii Rings In Her 30th Birthday With Family

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  5. AI for human-tiger harmony: Union IT Minister tweets PM’s Mann Ki Baat

    Tech 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo