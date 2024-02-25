Karnataka Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik Dies at 67

Advertisement

Bangalore: Shorapur Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik passed away on Sunday, Feb 25 due to a heart attack. He was 67.

The MLA passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bangalore

Earlier, the MLA had assumed office as the President of the Ugrun Corporation. He was elected as an MLA four times.

Venkatappa was close to the family of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge.

He started his political career from the Congress party. Naik was elected as the Shorapur MLA in May 2023 after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in the state.