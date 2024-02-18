Advertisement

Karnataka Drought 2024: Groundwater level across Karnataka has been declining considerably since the beginning of 2024. This is due to the lack of adequate monsoon rains last year.

As a result, thousands of borewells in a number of talukas in the state have started drying up. The decline in groundwater levels in the drought has also made farmers anxious.

Karnataka groundwater crisis

In 2023-24, Karnataka recorded 18 percent deficient monsoon and 36 percent deficient rabi rainfall. Even before the end of 2023, tanks, rivers and creeks went empty without water. This has led to groundwater depletion in the state.

Out of the 236 taluks of Karnataka, groundwater levels have almost dried up in at least 215 taluks.

Failure of Monsoon in 2023

With the failure of the monsoon last year, farmers were forced to depend on water from borewells even during the rainy season.

In areas with heavy rainfall as well, including Malnad districts, borewells have been resorted to for paddy cultivation this year, followed by a 36 percent deficit in rabi rains.

The borewells were lifting water as long as they had three phase power and will now go dry by the time summer sets in.

The State Directorate of Ground Water has 1,764 tubewells (centres) in 236 taluks through which they record groundwater levels every month. The average count of these borewells is shocking. The report has been prepared by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

A few months ago, if you dug up to a depth of 400 to 500 feet, you would get water from a borewell up to 3 to 4 inches. But now, the picture has completely changed. Even after digging borewells to 700 to 1,000 feet, not a single drop of water is available.

It is being said that even if one-and-a-half to two inches of groundwater level falls, the pumpset and transformer will cost lakhs of rupees, which the farmers may have to shell out.

Hydrologist Subhash Chandra, while speaking to Republic said, "The groundwater level is declining. Even after digging 700 feet, water is not available. Due to lack of rain, the tanks have dried up. Therefore, the groundwater level is decreasing. In some districts, permission has to be obtained for drilling borewells.”

“There's a water problem for people and livestock in the summer. Agricultural activities have been curtailed, and farmers have suffered losses. Efforts are on to sustain horticulture crops,” the hydrologist added.

“Limited use of water should be made mandatory. Not wasting groundwater and not growing crops depending on groundwater should be followed by farmers," he advised.

Farmers pained with permissions for digging borewells

In the wake of the fall in the ground water level, the State Directorate of Ground Water has made it mandatory to obtain permission for drilling borewells.

According to the KSNDMC report, permission from the district collector should be obtained for drilling borewells in districts where the groundwater level is declining considerably.

A committee headed by the deputy commissioner has examined the groundwater level in the respective districts and given permission.

Farmers are worried that it is now mandatory to obtain permission in the Western Ghats districts, including Shivamogga, to dig borewells.

While speaking to Republic, Kenchanna, a farmer from Magadi said, "Groundwater is depleting and borewells are running out of water within a couple of hours. This has left us worried. With summer a few months away, it will be a big challenge for us to retain the motors of borewells in the coming days. Additionally, we have to shell out lakhs of rupees for digging new borewells or going deeper to reach the water source."