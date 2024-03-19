Advertisement

Tumkur: Police and election officials seized approximately unaccounted cash worth Rs eight lakh from women's vanity bag at Batavadi check post at New Layout Police Station in here in Karnataka.

The money was found in the car with three people which was coming from Bangalore to Tumkur.

BJP's V Somanna to Oppose Congress SP Muddahanumegowda on Tumkur Lok Sabha Polls

The Tumkuru Lok Sabha constituency is at present witnessing an intense political showdown, marked by interesting developments that have acquired the attention of both voters and political observers alike.

The retirement of the former three-time BJP MP, Basavaraj, has majorly changed the electoral landscape, presenting new opportunities for other parties to show their presence in the region.

Adding to the intrigue is the return of former Congress MP S P Muddahanumegowda to the Congress fold, a stint with the BJP following his denial of renomination in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Amidst this backdrop, the BJP has nominated V Somanna as its candidate for the Tumkur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

