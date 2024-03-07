×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 07:05 IST

Karnataka to Halt Electricity Payment Services for 10 Days Due to Software Upgrades | Check Areas

Urban areas, including Bengaluru, will face disruptions in online and offline electricity bill payment from March 10 to 19 due to scheduled software upgrades.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka to halt electricity billing services
Karnataka to halt electricity billing services | Image:BESCOM / X representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Urban areas in Karnataka, including the state capital, will experience disruptions in both online and offline electricity bill payment services for 10 days, as per officials. According to authorities, this inconvenience is due to scheduled software upgrades. Starting from March 10 until March 19, consumers in urban areas falling under the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (RAPDRP) towns will be affected. 

However, it's important to note that there will be no interruptions in power supply during this period, officials added while speaking to an English daily.

Services Affected Include 

  • Payment of electricity bills,
  •  Requests for new service connections, name changes,
  •  Tariff modifications, 
  • More across all five electricity supply companies (ESCOMs).

Check Areas Where Online Services Will be Unavailable Until March 19 

BESCOM jurisdiction: Bengaluru, Shidlaghatta, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Chintamani, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Sira, Channapattana, Anekal, Mulubagilu, Bangarapet, Hoskote, Doddaballapura, K.G.F. Challakere, Kunigal, Harappanahalli, Harihara, Hiriyur, Tiptur, and Gowribidanur town.

CESC jurisdiction:  Mysore, Malavalli, Nanjanagudu, Mandya, Hunasuru, Chamarajanagar, K.R. Nagar, Arasikere, Madikeri, Kollegala, Hassan, and Channarayapattana town.

MESCOM jurisdiction:  Mangalore, Bantwala, Kadur, Tarikere, Puttur, Udupi, Shikaripura, Sagara, Shimoga, Bhadravathi, and Chikkamagalur town.

GESCOM jurisdiction:  Gulbarga, Manvi, Sindhanoor, Bidar, Gangavathi, Sadem, Basavakalyan, Wadi, Alanad, Bhalki, Shahabad, Shahapur, Shorapur, Sirguppa, Kampli, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bellary, Koppal, Humnabad, and Hospet towns.

HESCOM jurisdiction: Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum, Karwar, Nippani, Jamakhandi, Bailahogala, Lakshmeshwar, Nargund, Ramdurga, Chikodi, Guledgudda, Mahalingpur, Athani, Batkal, Dandeli, Indi, Saudhatti, Savanur, Sirsi, Kumta, Bagalkot, Rabbkavi-Bannahatti, Gadag, Gokak, Haveri, Illkal, Mudhol, Ranebennur, and Vijaypura towns.

Also, as per reports, disconnection of installations for non-payment of bills will not be conducted during this software upgrade period. However, electricity bills will still be issued to consumers, although updates to the system will only occur after March 20. Once the applications are live, it may take approximately 15 days to stabilise them. Additionally, a dedicated IT team will be available round the clock to address any issues with the functioning of the applications.

Further, the officials have urged consumers to cooperate during this ‘downtime’.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 07:05 IST

