Bengaluru: Following a recent uproar over the Kannada language signboards to be donned across the state, the Karnataka government is now soon going to introduce an app to safeguard the interests of the Kannada language.

This decision comes after the backlash the Karnataka government faced from Pro-Kannada organisations in the state of Karnataka and there were a string of violent incidents reported in December in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru.

The government has now also planned to introduce an app "Kannada Kangavalu" (Kannada Surveillance) which has asked users to report or raise complaints if they see the flouting of rules.

Speaking on the same to Republic Media, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi confirmed the move by the government to introduce the app and said, "Bill has been passed making it mandatory for businesses and private establishments in Karnataka to display 60% in Kannada on name boards. We have also developed an app where people can complain on the same and officials will immediately go to the spot, take action and impose a fine. Even licenses will be cancelled if there are repeated violations."

An app called 'Kannada Surveillance' is being developed for any person to complain about the use of Kannada language. The complaints received here will be sent to the concerned committees. A system is being put in place to take immediate action on those complaints.

The Karnataka government in the ongoing assembly session have amended a bill making it mandatory for business establishments and private companies to display boards with 60% Kannada language and the remaining in a language of their choice.

BJP Legislator and former DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan speaking to Republic Media said that "this is a welcome move and pro-active approach by the government to protect the interests of Kannada, Karnataka and Kannadigas. They will have to be cautious that the app is not misused and false complaints are lodged on the app. There should be a fail-proof mechanism and system which has to be put in place."

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Assembly on February 15. With this, 60 per cent of the signboards will be in Kannada mandatory. People can lodge complaints if they find that Kannada is not being used on the boards of shops, including government offices.