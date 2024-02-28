Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Farmer Allegedly Denied Entry Inside Bengaluru Metro Over Untidy Outfit, NHRC Issues Notice

Karnataka: Farmer allegedly denied entry inside Bengaluru Metro over untidy outfit. National Human Rights Commission issued notice.

Abhishek Tiwari
Farmer denied entry in Bengaluru Metro
Farmer allegedly denied entry in Bengaluru Metro over his untidy clothes | Image:social media
Bengaluru: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken Suo motu cognizance of a media report, wherein it was alleged that a farmer was stopped from boarding a metro train by an official at the Rajajinagar station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru because his clothes were untidy. The national commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary (CS) of Karnataka government and the Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The NHRC has sought a detailed report on the issue within four weeks.

Not only this, but the commission has also instructed the concerned officials to ensure that such incidents should not recur in future. It observed that no one can be denied access to public transport based on his attire.

Viral video of the incident drew massive criticism on social media

The fresh development has come up after a video of the incident reportedly went viral on social media drawing massive criticism on social media.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of human rights. “No person can be denied access to public transport based on the nature of the clothes he or she is wearing. If someone possesses any objectionable material, he could be stopped only as per the provisions of the law,” the commission in its notice mentioned.

Taking cognizance of the media report, the commission has issued notices to Karnataka’s Chief Secretary and the Managing Director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), calling for a detailed report within four weeks. It should also include the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The NHRC in its notice, wrote, “According to the media report, carried on February 27, 2024, the farmer was visible in the video standing with a sack of goods on his head at the bag checking point of the metro station. When an official stopped the farmer, another passenger objected to his action and asked him to show the rule that made a dress code mandatory for the metro passengers or whether the metro was meant only for VIPs. He shared the video of the incident on social media.”
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

