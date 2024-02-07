Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Karnataka Flag Row: Siddaramaiah Says Permission Was Given To Hoist Tricolor, Kannada Flag Only

Amid escalating protest over taking down of Saffron-coloured flag in Karnataka's Mandya, CM Siddaramaiah said permission was given only for hoisting tricolour

Ronit Singh
CM siddaramaiah
Karnataka Flag Row: Siddaramaiah Says Permission Was Given Only To Hoist Tricolor, Kannada Flag Only | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mandya: Amid escalating protest over taking down of Saffron-coloured flag in Karnataka's Mandya by district officials, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday affirmed that permission was given only to hoist national or Kannada flag to the religious organisation. 

“Peace is being disturbed in society. Godse followers and descendants are disturbing peace. In society everyone should behave like humans to maintain peace. No one should spread hate between religions or any groups. What is law and order failure? You tell me. Permission was given (only to hoist tricolour and stage flag),” Siddaramaiah said. 

The Panchayath Development Officer (PDO) of Keragodu in Mandya District, Jeevan BM, was suspended by Mandya Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif following charges of violation of government rules. 

Asif ssued an order on Monday, specifying that permission was only granted for hoisting the Indian tricolor in Keragodu village. Contrary to this directive, reports indicate that the PDO not only allowed the hoisting of the Hanuman flag but also failed to take prompt action for its removal.

BJP Stages Protest 

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets on Monday, staging a protest at Mysore Bank Circle against the removal of the Hanuman flag by the Mandya district administration from a 108 ft flagpole, according to reports. The workers alleged that the government is adopting an anti-Hindu stance, leading to heightened tensions between the ruling administration and the opposition.

BJP workers also attempted to surround the District Commissioner's office, resulting in their detention by law enforcement. Bhaskar Rao, a Karnataka BJP leader, voiced the party's concerns, declaring the government's purported engagement in hate politics and accused them of manipulating laws to suit their convenience. He explicitly stated, "This government is anti-Hindu, and we don't need to learn from Congress. They are trying to twist the law," Rao added.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

