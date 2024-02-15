Karnataka Government Extends The Deadline To Install High Security Registration Number Plates

Advertisement

To accelerate the installation of high-security registration number plates (HSRP) on vehicles throughout Karnataka Government, Minister Ramalingareddy has announced a three-month extension for the procedure. This move comes in light of concerns regarding the slower pace of implementation compared to other states.

Minister Ramalingareddy has taken proactive measures to address the delays in installing high-security registration number plates (HSRP) on vehicles across the state. With only 9.16% of vehicles currently equipped with HSRP plates, the minister has extended the deadline by three months to ensure full compliance.

Despite the installation of HSRP plates on 18,32,787 vehicles, concerns have been raised regarding the sluggish pace of implementation in Karnataka. Minister Ramalingareddy responded to queries about the delay, emphasizing the need for swift action.

"In comparison to other states where the process has been faster, the implementation of HSRP plates in our state has faced delays," stated Minister Ramalingareddy in response to a question posed by Madhu Madegowda.

The decision of extending the deadline by 3 months aims to streamline the installation process and make sure that all vehicles in Karnataka are equipped with the HSRP plates.