English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Karnataka Government Extends The Deadline To Install High Security Registration Number Plates

Karnataka extends HSRP installation deadline by three months due to slow implementation; Minister Ramalingareddy emphasizes expedited action.

Garvit Parashar
Karnataka Government Extends The Deadline To Install HSRP
Karnataka Government Extends The Deadline To Install HSRP | Image:X:
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

To accelerate the installation of high-security registration number plates (HSRP) on vehicles throughout Karnataka Government, Minister Ramalingareddy has announced a three-month extension for the procedure. This move comes in light of concerns regarding the slower pace of implementation compared to other states.

Minister Ramalingareddy has taken proactive measures to address the delays in installing high-security registration number plates (HSRP) on vehicles across the state. With only 9.16% of vehicles currently equipped with HSRP plates, the minister has extended the deadline by three months to ensure full compliance.

Advertisement

Despite the installation of HSRP plates on 18,32,787 vehicles, concerns have been raised regarding the sluggish pace of implementation in Karnataka. Minister Ramalingareddy responded to queries about the delay, emphasizing the need for swift action.

"In comparison to other states where the process has been faster, the implementation of HSRP plates in our state has faced delays," stated Minister Ramalingareddy in response to a question posed by Madhu Madegowda.

Advertisement

The decision of extending the deadline by 3 months aims to streamline the installation process and make sure that all vehicles in Karnataka are equipped with the HSRP plates.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Explained: What is Happening in Sandeshkhali?

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Jadeja completes his century

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries13 minutes ago

  5. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo