Published 22:32 IST, November 14th 2024
Karnataka Govt Orders Formation of SIT To Probe Into COVID-19 Pandemic Scam During BJP’s Rule
The Karnataka government has given the nod to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged COVID-19 pandemic scam during the BJP-led govt.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka government has ordered formation of SIT to probe the alleged COVID-19 pandemic scam under the BJP rule | Image: X
22:07 IST, November 14th 2024