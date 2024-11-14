sb.scorecardresearch
  • Karnataka Govt Orders Formation of SIT To Probe Into COVID-19 Pandemic Scam During BJP’s Rule

Published 22:32 IST, November 14th 2024

Karnataka Govt Orders Formation of SIT To Probe Into COVID-19 Pandemic Scam During BJP’s Rule

The Karnataka government has given the nod to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged COVID-19 pandemic scam during the BJP-led govt.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah
Karnataka government has ordered formation of SIT to probe the alleged COVID-19 pandemic scam under the BJP rule | Image: X
22:07 IST, November 14th 2024

