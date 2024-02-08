Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit unleashed a scathing attack on the ruling Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, calling it ‘Sleeping Sarkara,' over the shocking moral policing incident where an inter-faith couple was brutally thrashed by a group of miscreants in Haveri.

Alleging that Haveri incident was subject to sexual assault, the Karnataka BJP wrote on X, “The shocking sexual assault in Haveri of a Muslim women is a dire consequence of the complete breakdown in Law & Order under the @siddaramaiah-led @INCKarnataka government.”

“The audacious act by Muslim youths, brutally attacking and abducting a interfaith couple in broad daylight, underscores the government's failure to ensure citizen safety. The surge in crimes against women reflects the rampant lawlessness, with criminals operating boldly without fear of police intervention,” it added.

The Karnataka BJP further stated that state government's administration has completely failed in addressing alarming trends, allowing radical moral policing to flourish and jeopardizing the security of the state's residents.

Ex-Karnataka CM Bommai’s Big Claim

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that the same gang was involved in another case of moral policing and assault. Attacking the Karnataka government of doing minority appeasement, Bommai questioned as to why the government is allegedly protecting the said repeat offenders. “Siddaramaiah ji, why aren't you taking action? Because they are from a minority community?” Bommai questioned.

“There are discrepancies in the case. Rape charges were added only later on. Siddaramaiah is not acting against the miscreants because they are from a minority community,” Bommai alleged.

“There should be an anti-moral policing squad in every district. Law and order has collapsed in the state,” he further stated.

SHOCKING Moral Policing Incident in Haveri

In a shocking incident of moral policing, a man and woman allegedly from different communities were brutally thrashed by a group of 12 miscreants for staying together at a lodge in Karnataka's Haveri.

The victims of moral policing lodged a complaint with the Hanagal police station and two people were arrested during the investigation. The incident took place at Nalhara cross in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district on January 7, according to the complaint.

On hearing that a couple had taken a room at a lodge in Haveri, the group of miscreants barged into the lodge, forced them to open the door and assaulted the couple. After verbally abusing the man, the miscreants dragged, punched, slapped and verbally abused him.

The miscreants filmed the couple and behaved inhumanely with the woman, according to the video of the incident. Acting on the complaint, the police has launched a probe into the case.

BJP Alleges Sexual Assault, Rape in Haveri Incident

After allegations of sexual assault, Karnataka’s senior BJP leader CT Ravi alleged that the moral policing incident in Haveri district was a rape incident and demanded police to take strict action. He called it an ‘inhuman’ incident and stressed that such incidents should not be politicised.

“The group of men reached the hotel to rape the woman. I know that few ministers think that if a particular community people do such things, it is acceptable. Politics should not be played on such inhuman things and police must immediately take action. Such things have been happening in the state and police should not tolerate any such activities," Ravi said.

Karnataka Home Minister Debunks ‘Rape’ Charges

In response to allegations of BJP, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “It is not the question of moral policing. A lady goes to a lodge with a person, and so many people have seen her going with somebody. Now, after two days, she comes out and says that I have been gangraped. Police have arrested the accused and investigations are going on. We will know about the facts once the investigations are completed. We will proceed accordingly. The BJP wants to create political issue out of everything and take advantage of it. Law and order in Karnataka is under control.”

