Published 13:38 IST, November 5th 2024
Karnataka HC Issues Notice to CM, Others on Plea Seeking Transfer of MUDA Case to CBI
The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to CM Siddaramaiah and others regarding RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna's plea to transfer the MUDA case to CBI.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to CM Siddaramaiah and others regarding RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna's plea to transfer the MUDA case to CBI. | Image: PTI
Advertisement
13:38 IST, November 5th 2024