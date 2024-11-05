sb.scorecardresearch
  • Karnataka HC Issues Notice to CM, Others on Plea Seeking Transfer of MUDA Case to CBI

Published 13:38 IST, November 5th 2024

Karnataka HC Issues Notice to CM, Others on Plea Seeking Transfer of MUDA Case to CBI

The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to CM Siddaramaiah and others regarding RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna's plea to transfer the MUDA case to CBI.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to CM Siddaramaiah and others regarding RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna's plea to transfer the MUDA case to CBI. | Image: PTI
13:38 IST, November 5th 2024