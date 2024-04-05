Karnataka: Heatwave Likely to Prevail from Apr 4-6 in Several Districts, Govt Issues Guidelines

Karnataka: Heatwaves Likely to Prevail from Apr 4-6 in Several Districts, Govt Issues Guidelines | Image: PTI/ Representational

Bengaluru: India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that Karnataka's north hinterland, south hinterland and coastal areas are recording temperatures 2-3 degrees above normal which can be harmful to both humans and animals.

The weather forecast agency added that the upcoming hot weather in southern state will be above normal during April-May 2024.

The forecast increase in temperature is expected to exceed normal heatwave days across the state by 2-14 days, IMD predicted.

Also, since 223 taluks have already been declared as drought-prone taluks in the state, it is suitable to give suggestions to prevent and reduce the adverse effect of the heat wave, the Karnataka government stated in a circular.

Heatwaves will likely to prevail from April 4 to April 6 in Kalaburgi, Hubballi, Hosapete, and Ballari. However, on the positive side, IMD predicted rainfall in Bengaluru from April 13-14, after Ugadi, said the IMD.

Karnataka Government Issues the Guidelines to Battle the Heatwave

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued a set of guidelines in expectation of a heatwave in the state in next few days, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

On Wednesday , in a circular, the state government stated that IMD predicted a heatwave indicating beyond normal temperatures in several parts of the country.

People are advised to remain indoors during peak temperatures, especially between noon and 3 pm.

The government has advised people to drink plenty of water regularly, wear light coloured and cotton clothes and use goggles and an umbrella/hat and avoid tea, coffee, alcohol and other carbonated drinks that can dehydrate body.

The circular stated keeping pets in the shade and providing them with plenty of water to drink among other measures. The circular further advised the people to see a doctor if they feel dizzy or sick due to surging temperatures.

District Collectors are directed by the disaster management authority to prevent heatwave- related illness by disseminating forecasts/warnings issued by IMD and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC). The government is directed the IEC (Information Education Communication) prepared by the health department to spread awareness about the worse effects of heatwave, identifying towns, cities, villages close to heatwaves and make sure availability of drinking water facilities among other measures.

The government also issued directions to the district-level authorities to provide drinking water facilities at markets, bus stands, bus terminals and other crowded places, store veterinary drugs prescribed for treating animal heat-related diseases and provide essential drinking water to motorists.

Regional commissioners and district collectors are directed by the government to consult with officials of water resources department to reserve water storage in reservoirs for drinking water purposes on priority basis.

“Based on the data of previous years, the villages where there is shortage of drinking water have already been identified and the condition of these villages will be monitored,” the circular stated.

The government announced that measures have been taken to ensure drinking water supply through tankers and private borewells, as needed





