sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Karnataka Hit-And-Run: Congress Leader's Son Crushes Biker With Speeding Car in Udupi | VIDEO

Published 09:35 IST, November 17th 2024

Karnataka Hit-And-Run: Congress Leader's Son Crushes Biker With Speeding Car in Udupi | VIDEO

Karnataka Hit-and-Run: A Congress leader's son crushed a biker to death by his speeding car in Udupi; the horrific accident has been caught on CCTV.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Karnataka Hit-and-Run
Karnataka Hit-and-Run | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

08:41 IST, November 17th 2024

Congress