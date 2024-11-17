Published 09:35 IST, November 17th 2024
Karnataka Hit-And-Run: Congress Leader's Son Crushes Biker With Speeding Car in Udupi | VIDEO
Karnataka Hit-and-Run: A Congress leader's son crushed a biker to death by his speeding car in Udupi; the horrific accident has been caught on CCTV.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Hit-and-Run | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
08:41 IST, November 17th 2024