Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday, March 5, accepted that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha. Parameshwara said that based on the report of FSL, three persons have been identified and taken into custody.

“That individual shouted the slogans twice. FSL has not said who has said that. They have just said that it has been confirmed and there is no intervention of any kind, it is a straightforward continuous video. They have examined and confirmed that there was shouting like 'Pakistan Zindabad' and based on that we have identified three persons and arrested them,” said the Karnataka Home Minister

Earlier, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Karnataka Congress government does not take private reports into consideration.

The BJP in Karnataka on Monday cited an investigation report of a private forensic science laboratory which indicated that "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was shouted after the victory of a Congress candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections here, and attacked the ruling Congress for "spreading lies" over the alleged incident