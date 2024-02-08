Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday issued a notification declaring statewide ban on sale and consumption of hookah with immediate effect in effort to ‘protect public health and youth.’

The Karnataka Health Department's action is backed by alarming data from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2016-17 (GATS-2), which states that 22.8 per cent of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8 per cent being smokers.

The report further reveals that 23.9 per cent of adults are exposed to secondhand smoke in public places, demonstrating the pervasive risk of tobacco consumption in the state.

The ban also comes in the backdrop of a fire incident at a hookah bar in Koramangala last year which did not comply with fire and safety regulations.

In its notification announcing ban on hookah sale and consumption, the Karnataka government said, “The hookah bar is a cause of state fire hazards and violates state fire control and fire safety laws. Consumption of hookah in hotels, bars and restaurants makes food items unsafe for public consumption and may adversely affect public health.”

"In general, the sale, consumption, and advertising of hookah products known as hookah tobacco or nicotine- containing nicotine-free tobacco-free, flavored, unflavored hookah molasses, shisha and other similar names and the producing, procuring, trading of the same has been banned with immediate effect in the interest of public health in the state.”

Violators To Be Booked Under Several Acts

According to the state government, the violators of the order issued will be booked under COTPA (Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act ) 2003, Child Care and Protection Act 2015, Food Safety and Quality Act 2006, Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules 2015 and Indian Penal Code and Fire Control and Fire Protection Act.

The state health department underlined the health hazards caused by hookah which a product consumed orally through a nozzle or pipe device in a sealed container. The consumption of hookah spreads infectious diseases like herpes, tuberculosis, hepatitis, Covid-19 and other diseases through the mouth, it said.