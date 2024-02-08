English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption With Immediate Effect

Karnataka Hookah Ban: State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday issued a notification declaring statewide ban on sale and consumption of hookah.

Ronit Singh
No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption
No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday issued a notification declaring statewide ban on sale and consumption of hookah with immediate effect in effort to ‘protect public health and youth.’  

The Karnataka Health Department's action is backed by alarming data from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2016-17 (GATS-2), which states that 22.8 per cent of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8 per cent being smokers. 

Advertisement

The report further reveals that 23.9 per cent of adults are exposed to secondhand smoke in public places, demonstrating the pervasive risk of tobacco consumption in the state.

The ban also comes in the backdrop of a fire incident at a hookah bar in Koramangala last year which did not comply with fire and safety regulations. 

Advertisement

In its notification announcing ban on hookah sale and consumption, the Karnataka government said, “The hookah bar is a cause of state fire hazards and violates state fire control and fire safety laws. Consumption of hookah in hotels, bars and restaurants makes food items unsafe for public consumption and may adversely affect public health.” 

"In general, the sale, consumption, and advertising of hookah products known as hookah tobacco or nicotine- containing nicotine-free tobacco-free, flavored, unflavored hookah molasses, shisha and other similar names and the producing, procuring, trading of the same has been banned with immediate effect in the interest of public health in the state.”

Advertisement

Violators To Be Booked Under Several Acts

According to the state government, the violators of the order issued will be booked under COTPA (Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act ) 2003, Child Care and Protection Act 2015, Food Safety and Quality Act 2006, Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules 2015 and Indian Penal Code and Fire Control and Fire Protection Act.

Advertisement

The state health department underlined the health hazards caused by hookah which a product consumed orally through a nozzle or pipe device in a sealed container. The consumption of hookah spreads infectious diseases like herpes, tuberculosis, hepatitis, Covid-19 and other diseases through the mouth, it said.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE Notification 2024 released for 87,000 vacancies

    Education8 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. King Charles III Issues First Public Statement Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement