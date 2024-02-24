Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Karnataka Man Arrested for Threatening to Set Fire to Train Returning from Ayodhya

The Ballari Railway Police promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) on the same day.

Digital Desk
Man Arrested for Threatening to Set Fire to Train Returning from Ayodhya
Representative | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ballari: A case has been registered against a man who allegedly threatened devotees aboard a train returning from Ayodhya, stating that he would set it on fire. The incident took place on February 22, and a case has been filed at the Ballari Railway Police station.

The accused, identified as Sheikshawali Saheb, who works as a technician in the Hubballi railway zone, has been taken into custody by the police. Saheb admitted to his actions, citing a mistake and claiming that he was in a hurry to report to duty.

The incident took place when the train to Hubballi was stationed at platform 3, while on platform number 1, a train from Ayodhya was present. Saheb, in an attempt to quickly reach the Hubballi-bound train, chose to pass through the Ayodhya train instead of using the skywalk, which would have taken more time.

Upon entering the Ayodhya train, Saheb got involved in an argument with the passengers and he allegedly threatened to set fire to the train. The passengers then apprehended Saheb and handed him over to the nearest police station.

The Ballari Railway Police promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) on the same day.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

