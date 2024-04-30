Advertisement

Mangaluru: A groom found himself embroiled in controversy after his wedding invitation sparked debate over his political affiliation, police said on Monday.

Uppinangady police in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada, responded to a complaint lodged by officials overseeing election code adherence.

The focal point of contention was the tagline in the wedding invitation. "The best present you will give the couple is electing Modi as PM once again," it said.

The wedding card made a big point of controversy as it was distributed after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. And it follows the EC officials visit to the home of the groom in Puttur taluk, Karnataka, on April 14. The groom said that the cards were printed on March 1 as the wedding was scheduled for April 18.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by one of the groom's relatives with the Election Commission regarding the tagline.

He also clarified that the tagline expresses admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and concern for the nation. Despite the groom's explanation, EC lodged a complaint with Uppinangady police on April 26, following which a FIR was registered. After the FIR was registered against him with the Uppinangady police station in the Puttu taluk in Dakshina Kannada,.

Apart from the groom, the printing press is also under the scrutiny of the Election Commission for printing this invitation. A similar case is coming from Hyderabad, Telangana, where a couple printed the picture of PM Modi on the wedding card.

Also, the father of the groom insisted to the coming guests that instead of bringing gifts, they should vote for PM Modi in the elections and labeled it as the ‘best gift’ on the invitation card.

