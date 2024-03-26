Karnataka Man's Rs 1 Crore IPL Betting Loss Ends in Wife's Tragic Suicide

The family revealed that Darshan had been deeply involved in placing substantial bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches since 2021 | Image: X

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a woman in Karnataka's Chitradurga ended her life due to relentless harassment from creditors, stemming from her husband Darshan Babu's financial crisis. Darshan, who worked as an assistant engineer with the state minor irrigation department, suffered substantial losses exceeding Rs 1 crore in online betting. This unfortunate situation plunged the family into a distressing cycle of creditor harassment, forcing 23-year-old Ranjita to hang herself on March 18.

The family revealed that Darshan had been deeply involved in placing substantial bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches since 2021. His habit of borrowing money to cover losses or to finance further bets when funds were insufficient aggravated the situation. Consequently, Darshan accumulated a staggering debt exceeding ₹1 crore.

Police said Ranjitha and Darshan Babu tied the knot in the year 2020 and in the year 2021, the wife learnt about her husband’s betting addiction.

“As per the complaint from Ranjitha’s father Venkatesh, Ranjitha died by suicide because of the harassment from those people who lent money to her husband, Darshan. While Darshan was taking money from the people, he for surety was giving people an empty cheque”, Chitradurga superintendent of police, Dharmendra Kumar Meena, told a leading portal.

“People used to threaten the couple, come near the house and fight with them. All this increased the stress level for Ranjitha and that led her to end her life. A case, however, was filed as per her father’s complaint,” he added.

According to police statements, Ranjitha, the deceased, left behind a suicide note detailing the harassment inflicted upon the couple by moneylenders. In her note, she described the distressing circumstances they faced due to the mounting debts incurred by her husband's involvement in IPL betting.

Based on the complaint, the police filed a case against 13 suspects under IPC 306, which pertains to abetment to suicide. Subsequently, authorities have nabbed three of the accused, namely Shivu, Girish, and Venkatesha.

“During our investigation process, we found that Darshan Balu took 84 Lakh Rupees from moneylenders. This huge amount was taken between 2021-2023 during the IPL. We filed a case against 13 people and have arrested three members”, Meena told the portal.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7