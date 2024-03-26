×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Karnataka Man's Rs 1 Crore IPL Betting Loss Ends in Wife's Tragic Suicide

The family revealed that Darshan had been deeply involved in placing substantial bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches since 2021

Reported by: Digital Desk
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide
The family revealed that Darshan had been deeply involved in placing substantial bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches since 2021 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a woman in Karnataka's Chitradurga ended her life due to relentless harassment from creditors, stemming from her husband Darshan Babu's financial crisis. Darshan, who worked as an assistant engineer with the state minor irrigation department, suffered substantial losses exceeding Rs 1 crore in online betting. This unfortunate situation plunged the family into a distressing cycle of creditor harassment, forcing 23-year-old Ranjita to hang herself on March 18.

The family revealed that Darshan had been deeply involved in placing substantial bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches since 2021. His habit of borrowing money to cover losses or to finance further bets when funds were insufficient aggravated the situation. Consequently, Darshan accumulated a staggering debt exceeding ₹1 crore.

Advertisement

Police said Ranjitha and Darshan Babu tied the knot in the year 2020 and in the year 2021, the wife learnt about her husband’s betting addiction.

“As per the complaint from Ranjitha’s father Venkatesh, Ranjitha died by suicide because of the harassment from those people who lent money to her husband, Darshan. While Darshan was taking money from the people, he for surety was giving people an empty cheque”, Chitradurga superintendent of police, Dharmendra Kumar Meena, told a leading portal.

Advertisement

“People used to threaten the couple, come near the house and fight with them. All this increased the stress level for Ranjitha and that led her to end her life. A case, however, was filed as per her father’s complaint,” he added.

According to police statements, Ranjitha, the deceased, left behind a suicide note detailing the harassment inflicted upon the couple by moneylenders. In her note, she described the distressing circumstances they faced due to the mounting debts incurred by her husband's involvement in IPL betting.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, the police filed a case against 13 suspects under IPC 306, which pertains to abetment to suicide. Subsequently, authorities have nabbed three of the accused, namely Shivu, Girish, and Venkatesha.  

“During our investigation process, we found that Darshan Balu took 84 Lakh Rupees from moneylenders. This huge amount was taken between 2021-2023 during the IPL. We filed a case against 13 people and have arrested three members”, Meena told the portal.

Advertisement

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Advertisement

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Japan is presently working to co-produce a next generation fighter jet with the UK and Italy.

Japan to Sell Fighter Jet

a minute ago
PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra

PM Modi Calls Rekha Patra

2 minutes ago
Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

6 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

10 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

11 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

17 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

19 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

19 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

20 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

20 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

21 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

24 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

25 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

26 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

29 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

32 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

36 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo