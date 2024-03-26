Advertisement

4 Drowned in Cauvery: In a painful incident in Karnataka’s Mandya district, at least 4 four people including 2 minors died by drowning in Cauvery River, after 3 of them jumped in the river to save a drowning minor boy. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Mandya district, a police official stated.

An official of the Karnataka police stated, the deceased have been identified as Nagesh (40), Bharat (17), Guru (32), and Mahadev (16). Their bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem.

According to police, the four deceased had come from Mysuru to Muthathi village in Malavalli Taluk which comes under Halagur police station limits in the district. Muthathi is located on the banks of Cauvery river.

The police official stated that when one of them drowned in the river, others jumped to the rescue, but they too drowned. It came to the fore that none of them knew swimming.

