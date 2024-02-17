There were no reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident. | Image: ANI

Shivamogga: A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Karnataka's Shivamogga late on Friday night. As many as six four-wheelers were gutted in the fire incident. Visuals from the area have surfaced which showed cars parked inside the outlet being engulfed by the huge flames engulfed the establishment. According to fire department officials, the fire broke out at around 10pm.

Upon receiving information, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and carried out firefighting operations. After putting in a lot of effort for hours, the fire finally brought under control at around 3am on Saturday.

"We got a fire call around 10 pm. Four fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was doused around 3 am," News agency ANI quoting district fire officer Mahalingappa as saying.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident.

The official added that as per the preliminary investigation, the incident might have happened due to an electrical short circuit. Further investigation is underway.

