Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Karnataka: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Showroom in Shivamogga, 6 Cars Gutted

Shivamogga fire:

Digital Desk
karnataka fire
There were no reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Shivamogga: A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Karnataka's Shivamogga late on Friday night. As many as six four-wheelers were gutted in the fire incident. Visuals from the area have surfaced which showed cars parked inside the outlet being engulfed by the huge flames engulfed the establishment. According to fire department officials, the fire broke out at around 10pm.

Upon receiving information, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and carried out firefighting operations. After putting in a lot of effort for hours, the fire finally brought under control at around 3am on Saturday.

Advertisement

"We got a fire call around 10 pm. Four fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was doused around 3 am," News agency ANI quoting district fire officer Mahalingappa as saying.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident.

Advertisement

The official added that as per the preliminary investigation, the incident might have happened due to an electrical short circuit. Further investigation is underway.
 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

12 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

12 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

18 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

18 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

18 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

18 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

18 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

19 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

19 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News LIVE: BJP National Council Meet Begins

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Premalu Enjoys Good Valentine's Week Run, Opposes Mammootty's Bramayugam

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. BMW i16, the i8 successor, left unrevealed

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health27 minutes ago

  5. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo