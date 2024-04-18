Advertisement

Hubballi: In a shocking murder incident on Hubballi’s BVB College campus in Karnataka, a 24-year-old student was brutally hacked to death on Thursday after a senior student from the same college stabbed her multiple times in broad daylight. The on campus murder incident, which claimed to be a result of a one-sided love affair, has sent a shock wave across the city. As per the police sources, the accused allegedly waited for the victim to come out of the college and stabbed her multiple times to death before fleeing the spot.

According to the police officials, the deceased has been identified as Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath. After the incident, the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds inflicted by the masked assailant, said the police.

Police have arrested the accused

Meanwhile, the local police registered a case into the matter and swiftly launched a search operation to nab the accused. Based on technical surveillance, the police tracked the accused and apprehended him in a few hours.

As per the police, the accused has been identified as Fayazz, a resident from Saundatti in Belagavi district. It is being claimed that Fayazz was the senior student at the same college as Neha.

Reports suggest that Neha was a first year student of MCA at BVB College, who was being reportedly pestered by the accused for many months. The accused reportedly had also proposed to her recently which she had rejected.

During the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the accused was miffed by the victim’s denial and planned to kill her. The accused had also stated to his friends that he will finish the girl for rejecting his proposal.

A senior police official stated, “It looks like a love rejection case which forced him to act so extremely. We are also inquiring with friends and relatives of Neha to get more details on the motive of the murder.”

The police said that the accused has been arrested and further inquiry is underway.

