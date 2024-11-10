Published 20:23 IST, November 10th 2024
Karnataka Minister Caught Distributing Money Ahead Of Channapatna By-Election, Claims JDS
Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan was allegedly caught, in a viral video, distributing money in the Channapatna Assembly constituency ahead of by-election
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan allegedly caught distributing money in Channapatna | Image: x/ screen grab
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:23 IST, November 10th 2024