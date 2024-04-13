×

Updated October 2nd, 2023 at 00:31 IST

Karnataka: Police raid bar, detain students

Police conducted a raid at a bar in Manipal of Udupi district after pictures and videos of a party shared by students went viral on Instagram.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka Police
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
Karnataka Police conducted a raid at a bar in Manipal of Udupi district after pictures and videos of a party shared by students went viral on Instagram.

The gathering took place within the jurisdiction of Manipal police station where students were found smoking hookah, consuming alcohol and partying without proper permission at a local bar in Vidyanagar near Manipal.

The students had posted images of the party on their Instagram profiles. Later, during their weekend patrolling, the police led by the Manipal circle inspector raided the bar and detained the students for questioning.

The owner of the bar has been charged for allowing a DJ party without the necessary permission, police sources said.

The police have identified that the students involved in the incident are from various parts of the country and are studying at a prestigious college in Manipal. Further investigation is on, sources said. 

Published October 2nd, 2023 at 00:31 IST

