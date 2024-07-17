sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:18 IST, July 17th 2024

Karnataka Reservation Bill: No Need to Fear or Worry, Say Industries Minister M B Patil

The Minister took to 'X' to allay the concerns of business tycoons and industry leaders regarding the proposed Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024, which mandates reservation in the recruitment of Kannadigas in Group C and D category jobs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: X
  • 2 min read
18:18 IST, July 17th 2024