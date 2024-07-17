Published 18:18 IST, July 17th 2024
Karnataka Reservation Bill: No Need to Fear or Worry, Say Industries Minister M B Patil
The Minister took to 'X' to allay the concerns of business tycoons and industry leaders regarding the proposed Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024, which mandates reservation in the recruitment of Kannadigas in Group C and D category jobs.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka Reservation Bill: No Need to Fear or Worry, Say Industries Minister M B Patil | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:18 IST, July 17th 2024