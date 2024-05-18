Advertisement

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing investigation into the sensational sex scandal case in Karnataka involving suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, an arrest warrant was on Saturday issued against him. The warrant has been issued against the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader, after a controversy sparked following multiple viral explicit videos allegedly involving him surfaced last month. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case, after serious allegations against Prajwal Revanna came to fore.

It is being said that the SIT, investigating the case, had approached a court and sought permission to issue an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna, who is believed to be in Germany at present.

Bengaluru Court extends interim anticipatory bail to HD Revanna till May 20

Several videos of women allegedly being sexually abused by Prajwal Revanna started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which took place on April 26. Prajwal Revanna was the JD(S) and NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Reports claim that Prajwal Revanna absconded to Germany, soon after the explicit videos pertaining to the alleged sex scandal surfaced. A blue corner notice was issued against him by the Interpol following his escape.

A case was registered against him on charges of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing and threatening. His father HD Revanna was arrested by the Karnataka police on May 4 on allegations of kidnapping a victim, linked to the sexual abuse by his son Prajwal Revanna. However, he was later granted bail.

A Bengaluru court on Friday further extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to HD Revanna till May 20.

Meanwhile, amid allegations that the charges against the JD(S) leader were politically framed to harm the reputation of the party and the alliance, the BJP and the JD(S) have demanded that the investigation of the case should be handed over to the CBI.

