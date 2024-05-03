Advertisement

Mysuru: Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, son of Janata Dal-Secular veteran and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the elder brother of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has filed for anticipatory bail in the sexual harassment and kidnapping case that has rocked Karnataka. HD Revanna moved the People’s Representative Court on Thursday, seeking an anticipatory bail for himself. His son and Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna has been absconding after the sex scandal involving him emerged.

After multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Prajwal Revanna, a first information report (FIR) was filed against him and his father for molestation at the Holenarasipura police station. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case against the Hassan MP have filed an additional rape case against Prajwal.

Advertisement

Kidnapping case against the Revannas

HD Revanna with his son Prajwal Revanna | Photo: Prajwal Revanna X

A fresh kidnapping case was filed against HD Revanna. This was based on a 20-year-old man’s complaint that his mother was allegedly kidnapped, after a video of her being tied and raped by Prajwal was seen. The woman reportedly worked at the Revanna household for 3.5 years and was abducted recently to silence her from testifying against Prajwal in the sexual harassment case, claimed her son.

Advertisement

The man said that on April 29, Revanna’s so-called confidant Sathish Babanna visited his house and tried to silence them. He allegedly threatened the youth with hail and took away his mother on a motorbike, saying Revanna had asked him to come along.

The young man said he is worried about his mother’s whereabouts and that her life may be in danger. The Mysuru Police have registered a case against HD Revanna and Sathish Babanna of kidnapping, wrongful confinement and connivance, reports PTI.

Advertisement

Prajwal Revanna has been accused of sexually harassing several women and allegedly making obscene videos. These explicit videos had been doing the rounds on social media, when the scandal came to light.

Advertisement

Prajwal has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC, including Section 376 (2) (n) for “committing rape repeatedly on the same woman”, Section 354 (B) for “assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe”, Section 354 (C) for “capturing the image of a woman in a private act” (Voyeurism) and and the IT act.

HD Revanna is a JD-S Member of Legislative Assembly from Holenarasipura constituency in Hassan. Prajwal Revanna was to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Hassan as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Advertisement

However, just as the sex scandal was unfolding, Prajwal Revanna fled the country to Germany. A lookout notice against Prajwal Revanna is out. He posted “Truth will prevail” on his X handle a few days after the scandal came to light. Prajwal is expected to be back in India on May 16.